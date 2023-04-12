Kenya: Detectives Impound Sh30 Million Worth of Illegal Cigarettes

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi have impounded an illegal consignment of cigarettes worth over Sh30 Million believed to have been smuggled into the country.

The consignment was recovered Tuesday by a multi-agency team of detectives based at the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit and Kenya Revenue Authority officials.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Wednesday, the consignment comprising of over 20,000 packets of Supermatch and Palma Safari cigarettes brands was seized by the undercover detectives posing as potential clients at a residential house along Riara road, near Shra Engineering in Kahawa West.

Also recovered during the operation were assorted counterfeit stamps from the KRA and Uganda Revenue Authority as well as empty cigarette cartons labeled British American Tobacco (BAT), Kenya and Supermatch.

One suspect identified as Veronicah Njeri Kariuki was arrested and detained at Muthaiga police station, where she is assisting detectives with investigations before being arraigned in court.

The total tax lost through the smuggled cigarettes is estimated at Sh18 Million.