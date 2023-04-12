Kenya: City Hall to Merge Sub Counties Into Clusters of Five Boroughs

12 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to merge the various Sub Counties into clusters of five Boroughs by June.

Speaking before the County Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, the Ag Chief Officer, Boroughs Lydia Mathia has said the formation of the Boroughs will be subjected to Public Participation inorder for Nairobi residents to give input and a final approval by the Nairobi County Assembly.

"The five (5) Boroughs namely; Eastern,Western, Northern, Southern, and Central will help the Naiirobi county organise its resources better, eg, Surveyors, Works Personnel, and Vehicles for garbage collection within a particular jurisdiction," she stated.

Mathia mentioned to the committee membership led by Hon.Jared Akama of the County's plan to set aside Sh300 million for construction of Ward offices and Sh42 million for purchase of Vehicles to aid in mobility and to ensure Nairobians received efficient Services in a dignified manner in line with Governor Sakaja's manifesto and pledge.

