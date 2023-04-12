Kenya: Defense Ministry Emerges As the Top Performing in Recent Govt Report

Nairobi — The Ministry of Defense has emerged as the top performing department, according to a report on the evaluation of performance for government Ministries, State Corporations and Tertiary Institutions for the Financial Year 2021/22.

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale received the trophy on behalf of the Ministry during a ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, a contest that attracted 394 entries.

The Ministry was closely followed by State House and the Ministry of Energy which emerged in positions two and three respectively among a pool of other 20 Ministries.

In his address, the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces President William Ruto noted that public officers have the privilege to serve other Kenyans adding that this comes with a responsibility to ensure they create opportunities for the less fortunate.

"We have around 700,000 people in the public service out of more than 50 million other Kenyans. It is a privilege for the few to serve in the public service but that privilege comes with a responsibility on what we should do to create opportunities for the millions who don't have such an opportunity," said the Head of State.

The President implored public officers to ensure that their work supports the government's contractual obligations and programs within the shortest time possible and uses minimal resources to avoid wastefulness.

Others who attended the event include the Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, a host of Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, representatives from development partners and other senior officials from both the government and private sector.