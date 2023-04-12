Seychelles: Climate Talks - Seychelles' President Receives COP28 Invite From UAE President

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has received a formal invitation from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ) at Expo City, Dubai, in November.

According to a press statement from State House on Tuesday, the invitation was delivered by the UAE Chargé d'Affaires in Seychelles, Ahmed Alneyadi.

Ramkalawan has been invited to the World Climate Action Summit, which will formally launch the Emirates Climate Conference, and will coincide with the UAE's celebrations of its 52nd National Day.

The President has expressed sincere appreciation to the President of the UAE for the invitation and said that COP28 will be a prime opportunity to find practical solutions to a critical global problem that affects everyone.

"I look forward to the participation of Seychelles at the COP28. Seychelles has always shown its commitment. We await to witness greater dedication and strong will of the international community at such an important event. Urgent actions are needed to address the issues of climate change worldwide," said Ramkalawan.

Ramkalawan took the opportunity to further reiterate Seychelles' appreciation for the longstanding bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries.

"Seychelles acknowledges and extends its profound gratitude to the UAE government for its continuous contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country through various developmental projects such as in housing, health, renewable energy, tourism, law enforcement and many others. It is our hope that this country-to-country partnership is further strengthened for many years to come," he added.

On his side, Alneyadi said it is with great honour that he extends the invitation from the President of the UAE to Seychelles' President.

"The UAE is steadfast in its mission to achieve exceptional outcomes at this year's COP28. It is a historic moment and a privilege for the United Arab Emirates to host the COP28, as it reflects the government's efforts to transform the economy into one that is fueled by clean and renewable energy sources along with technological advancements and climate-smart solutions," said Alneyadi.

"The UAE recognises the vital role that Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is playing and unifies with all nations which have experienced the effects of climate change. The UAE and Seychelles share common interests in many fields and climate change is yet another key area in which the UAE and Seychelles share a commonality in its principles and approaches," he added.

The COP28, which will take place from November 30 until December 12, will be a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement of 2016.