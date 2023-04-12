Kenya: Top Two Horses Gor Mahia, Tusker in Chase of FKF Pl Title Points

Nairobi — FKF Premier League leaders Gor Mahia FC and second placed defending champions Tusker FC will be in action on Wednesday, in the midweek round of fixtures in the FKF Premier League.

Gor Mahia face an tricky away test against Bandari FC while Tusker FC will be facing Mathare United as the 'away team' in their own home turf in Ruaraka.

Both sides are keen to pick up points as the battle for the Premier League title intensifies.

Gor travel to Mombasa to play Bandari on the backdrop of the weekend win over Kariobangi Sharks, having come after drawing with Sofapaka last week.

They have not lost to the dockers since December 2018 when the latter won 2-1 at their Mbaraki Complex backyard.

K'Ogalo has won six of the subsequent nine matches, while three have ended in draws. K'Ogalo won the first leg played in Nairobi 1-0 and are keen to complete a double.

Bandari on the other hand have been in good form, winning four of their last five matches, the only blemish being a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Leopards in Nairobi.

Gor are looking to cash maximum points on the road to extend their lead on top of the standings, which currently stands at four points to holders Tusker.

The brewers will be the away team at Ruaraka, taking on Mathare United.

The first leg between the two sides ended in a 2-1 victory, Shami Mwinyi scoring the winning goal. Ibrahim Joshua had broke the deadlock before Donald Ange equalized for Mathare. All three scorers will miss Wednesday's return duel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Tusker's new left back, Levin Opiyo played in opposite colors in the first leg and will be facing his immediate former employers.

Overall, in the last 28 meetings, Tusker has won 11, losing six while the rest ended in draws.

Tusker has not lost against Mathare over the last seven meetings, winning four and drawing three. The last defeat to the Slum Boys was in 2019 when they won 2-1.

In terms of current form, Tusker has not lost in the last five, winning three and drawing two.

Mathare, who are placed 15th in the standings have lost three and won two of their last five.

In other fixtures lined up for this afternoon, Posta Rangers will take on Bidco United in the early kick off at Ruaraka.

The Police Sacco Stadium in South C will also host a double header, Kariobangi Sharks playing Kakamega Homeboyz in the early kick off before hosts Kenya Police play City Stars at 3:15pm.

In Muhoroni, Wazito FC will look to calm their relegation fears with a home duel against Nzoia Sugar.