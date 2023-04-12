Kenya: Like Sister, Like Sister - Pamela Kosgei Eyes More Medals, Just Like World Marathon Record Holder Brigid

9 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — World Cross Country junior bronze medalist Pamela Kosgei says she wants to add to her medal collection when she competes at the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Athletics Championships in Lusaka, Zambia, later this month.

Kosgei is among 54 athletes who will represent Team Kenya at the continental championships after reigning supreme in Under 18 girls' 3000m steeplechase race during the national trials on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

"When I go to Zambia, for me the target is to add to my medal collection and do well, overall. It is absolutely important that I improve on my speed so that I can set a new personal best. That is what I will be focusing on as I resume training," Kosgei, who boasts a personal best of 9:54.20, said.

The 18-year-old is the younger sister to world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and has previously spoken of how she has drawn inspiration from her elder sibling.

The younger Kosgei has rapidly risen through the athletics ranks to establish herself as one of the country's brightest emerging sparks courtesy of her impressive performances in the long-distance races.

At the 44th edition of the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, in February this year, she timed 21:01 to clinch bronze in the junior women's category.

Looking back to that moment, Kosgei noted how the cross country season has boosted her performance on the track and field.

"The major purpose of running in cross country is to load and boost your endurance. When you come back into track, all you need to work on is your speed. Transitioning into the track and field after cross country was tough at first but after sometime I got used to it and have improved ever since," she said.

Apart from flying the country's flag in Australia, Kosgei has also represented Kenya at last year's World Under 20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia where she finished fifth in the 3000m steeplechase race.

