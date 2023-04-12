Malawi: Heavy Rains Destroy 130 Hectares of Crops in Rumphi

Officials from Rumphi district council say a 130.4 hectares of crops have been destroyed in the district following heavy rains received in the area over the weekend.

Rumphi District Council Public Relations Officer, Matthews Mkandawire, said the crops which include maize, rice, cassava and sweet potatoes belonged to 733 farmers.

Mkandawire said the affected farmers need assistance in form of food items and seedlings for winter cropping to avert food insecurity.

Aside the crops, the rains have destroyed 41 government houses, three bridges and roads.

Mkandawire said the risk of further damage is now minimal, due to a drop in the amount of rains.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kamlepo Kalua said the heavy rains caused floods that have displaced some people from their homes.

"The most affected households are those along Chihanga River which flooded and destroyed houses and washed away crops.

"As I am talking to you, some people are living in churches and schools," he said.

Kalua said he will present the matter in Parliament on Tuesday so that government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, should intervene.

"Of course, the situation is a bit stable today (Sunday) but it was worse yesterday (Saturday)," he said.

Chitimba-Mchenga Councillor Gilbert Kasambala said they are assessing the damage caused by the floods.

"I am worried because many people have lost their crops. This disaster will compromise food security in this area," he said.

Village heads Kaimange and Kabelubelu, from Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district, described the situation as pathetic.