Angola: President Calls for More Organisation At Mirex

11 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço recommended Tuesday in Luanda the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) for a major organisation in order to continue achieving greater successes in diplomacy.

João Lourenço was speaking at the opening of the IX Consultative Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, going until April 13, the institution in charge of executing the State's foreign policy.

In his speech, President João Lourenço also spoke of the ongoing training of diplomats and officials of this ministerial department, which is at the center of concerns.

"We need to take full advantage of the Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy, in the rotation of ambassadors in charge of the diplomatic mission and the rest of the diplomatic staff", he said.

He said that between two missions abroad, while waiting for others, the ambassadors should work in the Ministry, be busy in different directions or give lectures at the Diplomatic Academy, in order to convey their experience.

On the other hand, he recommended the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance to be more concerned with taking care of Angola's assets abroad.

He referred, above all, to the existing real estate assets, such as chancellery buildings, residences for employees and land for construction, whose works sometimes take years to start.

"All this heritage must be better managed, conserved and monetised", he stressed.

The last Council took place in 2019, under the motto "Reform and training, a forward-looking vision".

