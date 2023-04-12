Angola: Attorney General's Office Vows to Step Up Crackdown On Corruption

Luanda — Angola's Attorney General Hélder Pitta Groz Tuesday asked the magistrates of the Public Prosecutors Office (MP) to step up the fight against crimes of corruption.

Pitta Groz was speaking at the opening ceremony of the III Training Course for Deputy Attorneys General and also attended by the members of the judiciary of the Public Prosecutors Office of Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique.

"We still have a lot to improve, we have to continue this fight in a very intense way, improve working conditions and the training of magistrates", he stressed.

According to Pitta Groz, the PGR has to be more ambitious. "We should never restrict to what we have, otherwise we end up stagnating. Since we don't want stagnation, we have to be ambitious and demand more and more".

He informed that the body is committed to increasing its human resources, emphasising that, in this regard, this year the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ) will launch more than 300 magistrates to the market.

As for the training course opened this Tuesday, he said that it will serve for the promotion of deputy-Attorneys.

"One of the promotion criteria will be the evaluation of this training", said Pitta Groz, who confirmed that there are judges who are stuck in the same jurisdiction for over 20 years.

In his view, due to the fact that the judiciary is transversal to the entire justice system, at all stages of the process, the public prosecutor must be prepared to work in any area (crime, family, civil, among others).

Pitta Groz announced the inauguration this month of the new building of the Attorney General's Office.