Tunisia: Education Reform Will Begin With Electronic Consultation to Define New Tunisian School (Minister)

Tunis/Tunisia — The reform of education will begin with an electronic consultation whose data collected and processed will be the raw material to define the contours of the new Tunisian school, said Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri.

He was speaking at a meeting Tuesday with a delegation from the Tunisian Education and Family Organisation

Boughdiri welcomed the contribution of civil society to the education efforts.

The meeting was an opportunity for the organisation's president, Mahmoud Mefteh, to give an overview of the organisation's history and contributions to any national dialogue on reform, according to a statement from the ministry.