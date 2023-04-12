Ethiopia: UNICEF Pledges to Provide Humanitarian Support to Children in Conflict-Affected Areas in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen met with UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia, Dr. Aboubacar Kampo.

Demeke assured UNICEF's Representative of Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to implementing the Pretoria Peace Agreement, speeding post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts and putting the transitional justice mechanism into work.

He also appreciated UNICEF's ongoing efforts, notably in nutrition and education sectors, as well as in supporting humanitarian aid programs, particularly for vulnerable children.

He also asked UNICEF to scale up its assistance to conflict and drought-affected areas.

The representative for his part commended the rapid progress toward peace and pledged to provide humanitarian support to children in conflict-affected areas.

He emphasized that UNICEF would continue to work with Ethiopia as its development partner.