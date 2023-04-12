Ethiopia: Italian Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will pay a two-day official visit to Ethiopia in the upcoming Friday and Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is aimed at deepening the partnership between the two countries as Italy is one of Ethiopia's main development partners, it was indicated.

During her stay, the Prime Minister will meet with high-level Government officials from Ethiopia and the African Union.

Strengthening humanitarian and development assistance support to Ethiopia will be at the top of the agenda.

Ideas will also be exchanged on regional, continental, and global issues of common concern, the ministry said.

