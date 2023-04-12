Ethiopia: Italian Prime Minister to Pay Official Visit to Ethiopia

12 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will pay a two-day official visit to Ethiopia in the upcoming Friday and Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is aimed at deepening the partnership between the two countries as Italy is one of Ethiopia's main development partners, it was indicated.

During her stay, the Prime Minister will meet with high-level Government officials from Ethiopia and the African Union.

Strengthening humanitarian and development assistance support to Ethiopia will be at the top of the agenda.

Ideas will also be exchanged on regional, continental, and global issues of common concern, the ministry said.

Italy is one of Ethiopia's main development partners.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.