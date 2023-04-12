Uganda: Weaning Graduates Off the Bank of Mum and Dad

opinion

As many teenagers enter young adulthood (20-plus), it begins registering that their parents will not always be their meal ticket.

While as adolescents it was about figuring out what they want in life, from their 20s onwards it is about self-reliance and, for some, starting families. They must find jobs to wean themselves off the Bank of Mum and Dad as well as to confer on them the recognition that comes with being employed.

As Uganda's electricity grid expands, so are employment opportunities in the sector. The power distributor recruits at least 100 contract technicians annually. It now has 800. Contract technicians install meters on premises, fix meter anomalies, investigate causes of faults that might arise on lines and fix them.

Still on employment, Umeme, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, Bujagali Energy Ltd and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd have graduate training schemes through which the companies introduce recent university graduates they have selected to the practical application of the theories they studied at tertiary institutions.

Under this programme, which the Electricity Regulatory Authority instituted in 2016, Umeme has recruited close to 80 graduate trainees. The trainees are drawn from different disciplines such as engineering, finance, law, human resource and information and communications technology, to mention but a few.

Through the programme, the fresh, young graduates gain experience, establish themselves in their careers and become financially stable. The hiring by power utilities is commendable, taking into consideration that there are youths with requisite educational qualifications, micro credentials and soft skills experiencing challenges finding jobs.

According to the National Labour Force Survey 2021, it took 30.3 per cent of the job seekers from one to three years to find jobs. At least 9.1 per cent said it took them three to five years, while 7.4 per cent got jobs after five years of job searching.

A sizeable proportion - 21 per cent - got employed within one to three months of job hunting whereas 16 per cent said it took them between six and 12 months. The report says 1.3 million persons (12 per cent) of Uganda's labour force were searching for employment opportunities at the time of the survey.

Granted, the electricity sector cannot absorb all. Still, it certainly has opportunities in internal (house) wiring, too, because only premises that were wired by electricians certified by the Electricity Regulatory Authority are cleared for connection to the national grid.

Also, as more developers look for new renewable power projects to finance, there will be need for environmentalists, social workers, lawyers and engineers. Expansion of the transmission grid means the transmission and distribution utilities decentralising some operations such as substation maintenance to improve response time to power supply challenges.

It is in the interest of the state that businesses create jobs because the companies and employees pay taxes, some of which are used to finance public services such as health and education as well as infrastructure projects.

Employed citizens are also unlikely to engage in violent demonstrations or insurrections because they would have something to lose. Besides, at the end of the day, the workers are in the last gasp of exhaustion either from cerebral or physical work to have time for anything other than a break to recharge their batteries.

As yours truly has opined elsewhere before, since it is that time of the year when many tertiary institutions' students must do internship, a requirement for students to make it to graduation lists, the students or fresh graduates should make the best of the Internet.

Many organisations are posting job openings and internship notices on their websites or social media spaces. So, students in their last year of study or fresh graduates should once in a while visit the prospective employers' websites, Twitter handles, Facebook pages and LinkedIn.

These social media platforms are not only used for entertainment but are also important channels of communication. Therefore, those who make it a habit to visit them stand a better chance of finding opportunities.

According to UBOS, only four per cent of the population with access to mobile phones use the Internet to search for jobs, as many still rely on word of mouth or friends to find jobs.

The majority - 36 per cent - use the Internet for social networking, 18 per cent for entertainment, 10.4 per cent for academic work while 6.3 per cent use it for business. That needs to change, given that the sector is growing.

The author works at Umeme Ltd.