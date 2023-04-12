Zimbabwe: Guspy Warrior to Drop Gold Mafia EP

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Guspy Warrior is set to release an EP titled Gold Mafia tomorrow, in a move that has elated his fans.

The timing coincides with the explosive Al Jazeera investigative documentary series under the same title, which has been exposing how the country is losing millions to gold smuggling schemes and corruption over the past weeks.

Announcing the project, Guspy urged fans not to miss the offering writing; "Tomorrow Thursday 10AM munhu wese kuYouTube, new GOLD MAFIA EP rauya...please kindly SUBSCRIBE NOW!!! using link below and turn on notifications....chisakujambe ichi https://youtube.com/@guspy_warrior #goldmafia#guspywarrior#dancehall"

Gold Mafia carries six tracks titled Number 1 Chibaba, Mi Nuh Lie, Gold Mafia, Baba Muri Loss, Ndinotenda and Shungu.

This comes at a time when a section on social media has been blasting the opposition Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) party leader Nelson Chamisa for his dead silence and failure to act on findings of the Al Jazeera documentary.

Popular journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also aired his frustration over Chamisa's passive approach to critical matters likening CCC to an extinct bird species, the Dodo.