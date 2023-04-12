Ethiopia: Nationwide Anti-Drug Movement Launched

Addis Ababa — The ministry of Women and Social affairs has launched National anti-drug movement today with the objective of creating a productive and healthy generation.

Collaborative and organized activities with all stakeholders across the country in a sustainable manner were mentioned as a critical tool to realize the anti-drug movement.

Regional state senior officials, representatives from various universities, civic society organizations, and heads of youth and women affairs among others attended.

The national movement will be carried out for the next one year.

Launching the movement, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergoge Tesfaye noted that the youth have the potential to hugely contribute for the nation's inclusive growth ambitions.

However, she stressed if they are not drug-free and disciplined, it will be so damaging for the youth themselves, as well as the society and the nation at large.

So, to have a healthy and productive generation across the country, organized and collaborative actions by all concerned actors need to be urgently applied, the minister pointed out.