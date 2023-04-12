Mozambique: Mining Companies Contribute to Local Communities

11 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and Kagem Mining have contributed 537,625,000 meticais (US$8.4 million) to projects for local communities in Mozambique and Zambia. According to a statement released on 9 April, "the two companies have also contributed with over 23 billion meticais (USS$359 million) in taxes, royalties and dividends to Mozambique and Zambia".

This data, according to the document, was shared at the Mozambique-Zambia Business Forum, which took place in the central Mozambican city of Beira City, when President Filipe Nyusi and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema visited the event.

"The data was shared with the Presidents when visiting the joint exhibition of Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and Kagem Mining, in an event aimed at accelerating trade and investment between Mozambique and Zambia, strengthening the partnerships between the two countries", the statement reads.

This event, the document stresses, "is unprecedented in that this is the first time that the president of a country, one of the world's largest producers of ruby (Mozambique), meets with the president of the country that is the world's largest producer of emeralds (Zambia), highlighting the relevance of the mining sector for both countries".

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.