Mozambique: Mining Companies Contribute to Local Communities

Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and Kagem Mining have contributed 537,625,000 meticais (US$8.4 million) to projects for local communities in Mozambique and Zambia. According to a statement released on 9 April, "the two companies have also contributed with over 23 billion meticais (USS$359 million) in taxes, royalties and dividends to Mozambique and Zambia".

This data, according to the document, was shared at the Mozambique-Zambia Business Forum, which took place in the central Mozambican city of Beira City, when President Filipe Nyusi and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema visited the event.

"The data was shared with the Presidents when visiting the joint exhibition of Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and Kagem Mining, in an event aimed at accelerating trade and investment between Mozambique and Zambia, strengthening the partnerships between the two countries", the statement reads.

This event, the document stresses, "is unprecedented in that this is the first time that the president of a country, one of the world's largest producers of ruby (Mozambique), meets with the president of the country that is the world's largest producer of emeralds (Zambia), highlighting the relevance of the mining sector for both countries".