Mozambique: Policeman Among Gold Thieves

Four people, one of them a member of the Mozambican police force were detained on 3 April in the central province of Manica, accused of stealing two kilos of gold and 750,000 meticais (US$11,800) in cash.

The theft occurred on 1 April on the premises of a gold mining company. There were five alleged thieves: two informal gold miners, a supervisor of the mining company, and two policemen, one from the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican riot police), and one from the Frontier Guard. The latter evaded arrest, and is currently a fugitive.

Manica provincial police spokesperson, Mateus Mindu, confirmed the theft and the arrests. Speaking to AIM in the provincial capital, Chimoio, he said efforts are underway to capture the fifth member of the group. "Four of them have fallen into the hands of the police. The member of the Frontier Guard is a fugitive, but attempts are underway to neutralise him", said Mindu.

The four members of the group arrested "were picked up on 3 April due to intelligence work undertaken by the police after receiving a denunciation".

Mindu said the police involved in the theft would face both disciplinary and criminal proceedings. "They will all be taken to court to be held responsible for this crime", he added.