Mozambique: Japan Donates Air Traffic Equipment

11 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Japanese Government has donated equipment worth US$22.5 million to improve air traffic control systems in Mozambique. The equipment will be allocated to the airports of Maputo, Beira, Nampula, Pemba and Mocimboa da Praia.

According to Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, the ground and air communication radios and air navigation and surveillance systems, among others, will be installed at Maputo and Beira international airports.

Macamo was speaking on 6 April in Maputo, moments after the signing of the Exchange of Notes between the Mozambican and Japanese Governments on the donation of air traffic equipment. Other Japanese equipment envisaged includes fire-fighting vehicles; generators and large-capacity electric current stabilisers; airport meteorological stations; and air traffic control simulators.

Alongside this donation, a training programme will also be implemented for operational personnel, namely air traffic controllers and maintenance staff.

