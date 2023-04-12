Mozambique: USAID Grants U.S.$75 Million to Improve Nutrition in Zambezia

The United States government, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), will disburse US$75 million over the next five years to support actions aimed at reducing malnutrition in six districts of the central province of Zambezia.

The support is part of a programme called Okhokelamo ni Solho (Resilient Nutrition, in the Elomwe language), aiming to combat chronic child malnutrition.

According to a document unveiled on 22 March, malnutrition in early childhood hampers development throughout life, and the rural regions of Zambezia have particularly high indicators. 45 per cent of children under five are stunted and 77 per cent are anaemic.

The Okhokelamo ni Solho activities focus on the nutritional needs of mothers, children, and girls, and will involve community leaders, in coordination with government health services. As additional support, the program will distribute nutrient-rich food products to needy families during the rainy season, when food diversity is markedly lower.

"Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which this March also hit Zambezia, proves the need for resilient and prepared communities in the districts participating in Okhokelamo. To maximise its impact on resilience, the activity is designed to work closely with other USAID food and nutrition-related activities focused on Zambezia as part of the Feed the Future (FTF) initiative", reads the document.

The promotion of maternal and child nutrition is said to be a critical component of broader US government assistance in Mozambique.

The document states that, in close collaboration with the Mozambican government, the US provides more than US$700 million annually to improve the quality of education and health care, as well as to promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.