Mozambique: World Bank Promises U.S.$250 Million for Urban Water Security

11 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The World Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to support water supply in Mozambique, according to the Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita, after a visit to World Bank headquarters in Washington.

Cited in the newssheet "Mediafax" on 23 March, Mesquita said that a Project for Urban Water Security is being finalised. It will increase access to water and improve the capacity to provide water services in selected cities in southern Mozambique. The project has an overall cost of US$250 million.

Mesquita met with the World Bank's Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa, and other senior bank staff, with whom he discussed the current stage of World Bank operations in his sector.

According to sources on Mesquita's delegation, the Minister appealed to the Bank's leadership "to be more flexible and to ponder some of its decisions which to some extent end up delaying project implementation". He urged continued World Bank support in financing water supply and storage infrastructures.

Mesquita also attended the United Nations Summit on Water. The UN has warned of worsening shortages of drinking water across the globe, linked to climate change which has boosted the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

The international NGO WaterAid has warned of a likely increase in water-borne diseases, including cholera. "A perfect storm of climate change, conflicts and financial crises, together with migrations, has created an unprecedented global cholera crisis", WaterAid said. The deteriorating situation "is provoking outbreaks on a large scale in countries which, for many years, had been free of this highly contagious disease".

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.