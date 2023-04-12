Mozambique: Post-Cyclone Reconstruction - Beira Needs U.S.$450 Million to Mitigate Erosion

11 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The central city of Beira needs US$450 million to mitigate devastating erosion, in the context of Post Cyclone Reconstruction. The cyclone in question, Idai, left a trail of destruction across Beira in March 2019.

"The erosion is generating a great problem in the coastal zone of Beira and a lot of people fear that waters from the sea, in the near future, may invade the city", said the Beira city Councillor for Construction and Urbanisation, Augusto Manhoca, cited in the daily newspaper "Noticias" on 29 March.

According to Manhoca, "the city is not sufficiently prepared to face extreme events. We learned from Cyclone Idai that the power of nature cannot be underestimated. We must create a great capacity for resilience in our infrastructures".

"As an emergency measure, the German Development Bank has disbursed Ꞓ1 million to pave Mateus Sansao Muthemba Avenue, in the coastal zone", he said.

The Councillor also revealed that construction work of the coastal protection and drainage system, budgeted at US$60 million, will soon be carried out.

"The project is funded by the World Bank and the German and Dutch governments. With the drainage system, the storm waters will be drained rapidly", Manhoca explained.

