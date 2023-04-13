South Africa: Police Effect More Arrests in the Thabo Bester Escape Case, Vehicle Belonging to the Wanted Suspect Seized

press release

Cape Town — A 44-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Thursday, 13 April 2023 following his arrest on Tuesday, 11 April 2023.

The suspect who is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre faces a charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body.

Meanwhile, North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne vehicle believed to belong to wanted suspect, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West.

A 28-year-old male driver has since been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned.

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola says police are closing the net on those responsible for aiding Thabo Bester to escape from lawful custody.

"Anyone who knows that they are involved in this case are warned to hand themselves over to authorities. Either they hand themselves in or we fetch them ourselves", said General Masemola.

Investigations into this case are unfolding and the SAPS will continue to provide an update to the nation when time permits.