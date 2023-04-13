Zimbabwe: Magaramombe to Lead Cheetahs Squad at World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

RISING star Godfrey Magaramombe has been named the new Zimbabwe national men's sevens rugby team captain ahead of the upcoming two legs of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023 to be held in Stellenbosch, South Africa later this month.

The highly rated Harare Sports Club player takes over the Cheetahs captaincy from Kudzai Mashawi who announced his retirement from international rugby in November last year.

Magaramombe has established himself as an integral member of the Cheetahs squad over the last years.

The 24-year-old rising star played a pivotal role in the Cheetahs' qualification for the Rugby World Cup Sevens before putting on some notable individual performances during the global competition held in Cape Town towards the end of last year.

He will be hoping to lead the Cheetahs squad from the front during the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023 which will take place on April 20 to 22 and on April 28 to 30 at Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Zimbabwe is part of the 12 men's teams that will be in action over the two weekends, with the other countries being Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Korea, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Uganda.

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series replicates the Olympic Games competition format, with the 12 teams drawn into three pools of four.

The Cheetahs were drawn in the same pool with Tonga, Germany and Belgium with the top two from each pool as well as the two best third-placed finishers will qualify for the knockout stages.

Zimbabwe will be looking to put up a much improved display after struggling at last year's Challenger Series in Chile where they finished eighth out of 12 teams.

Zimbabwe squad: Tapiwa Malenga, Emmanuel Zangari, Vuyani Dhlomo, Ryan Musumhi, Godfrey Magaramombe (captain), Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Martin Mangongo, Munopa Muneta, Carlos Matematema, Tadius Dzandiwandira, Nigel Tinarwo, Munesu Muneta, Takudzwa Kumadiro

Management: Graham Kaulback, Ricky Chirengende, Margie Gibson