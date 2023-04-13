Rwanda: Nina Salim Hopes New Play Will Contribute Towards Healing

Algie Transfo' (loosely translated as "Transformed Intense Pain"), a play by Rwandan actress and poetess Nina Umutesi, also known as Nina Salim, serves as a powerful and emotional reminder of the atrocities that took place during the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Inspired by a story told to her by her grandmother who survived the Genocide in former Kibuye, now Karongi District, the play aims to heal the trauma of those who still carry the sounds of the memories from the Genocide in their minds.

"When she narrated the story of how her husband, siblings, and neighbors were killed, expressing their trauma and helplessness, I felt their screams echoing. I used that to create this play," she said.

Umutesi explained that she aimed to use her play as a means of healing those affected by trauma, transforming their painful memories into bravery and hope.

'Algie Transfo' incorporates powerful symbols and sounds, such as gunshots and heavy breathing, to convey the urgency and intensity of the situation during the Genocide against the Tutsi. She depicts the movements of victims as they run, hide, and plead with God for escape. Through her use of poetry, Umutesi also paid tribute to those who passed by recognising and honoring their memory.

By doing so, she encouraged her audience to hold onto hope for a brighter future and to express gratitude to the RPF Inkotanyi soldiers who stopped the Genocide.

In one of the short poems featured in her play, Umutesi questions her own identity. Having been born to parents who fled to Burundi in 1994 and returned to Rwanda in 1995 when she was three years old, she wonders if she is truly Burundian or Rwandan.

This uncertainty, she said, prompted her to delve deeper into the history of Rwanda and to use her art as a means of educating others.

For Umutesi, as a young person who did not experience the Genocide, taking part in the commemoration and helping others to remember is a significant contribution to her country.

She said it is an opportunity for her to pay tribute to the victims and to honor their memory. Through her art, she is able to raise awareness about the Genocide and to inspire others to hold onto hope for the future.

Umutesi collaborated with Chockie Grace, a contemporary dancer and actress, in the performance of her play. Chockie's movements and acting complemented Umutesi's poetry, providing a powerful platform for the play to be performed in front of a large audience.

Performing 'Algie Transfo' during the 'Our Past' on April 9, was a significant moment for Umutesi. She sees this as an opportunity to inspire and empower other girls to express their views and feelings with confidence and urged promoters to give more opportunities to female artists.

The artist plans to perform the play at various locations with more artists during the 100 days commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Through her work, she hopes to promote healing and reconciliation among different communities. She believes that art can be a powerful tool for raising awareness, inspiring change, and building bridges between people.