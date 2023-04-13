Zimbabwe: Biti Demands Accountability After Two Girls Drown in Donnybrook Disused Pit

13 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE East legislator, Tendai Biti, has called for stern action against Donnybrook Racecourse owners after two girls from Manresa drowned in a disused quarry pit Sunday.

Tafara Masamba (15) and Blessing Munemo (12) drowned while swimming.

The two girls were reportedly trying to save each other after one was stuck in the mud when they met fate.

The area's MP, Biti said: "Two children from Harare East Constituency have unnecessarily lost their lives. We mourn with the parents & relatives from this avoidable tragedy. Donnybrook must however be held to account".

Donnybrook Racecourse is one of the major car racing joints in the capital.

Community members blamed the racecourse owners whom they said failed to erect a security fence around the disused pit.

A caretaker however refuted the allegations saying security measures have been in place but were flouted by passers-by.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited the area where the two drowned there were no signs of a security fence having been previously erected.

