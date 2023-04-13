Zimbabwe: Students Walk 15km to Sit for Exams Despite Govt Promising to Make Education Accessible - Parliament

STUDENTS in rural areas are forced to walk for at least 15km to access schools with centre numbers for their examinations despite government's pledge to make education accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Speaking during a parliamentary plenary session, Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani, said some schools in his constituency have been operating for more than a decade without centre numbers.

"I requested for a ministerial statement from the Minister concerning schools in rural areas that have been functional for 10 years but do not have centre numbers.

"Learners cannot sit for examinations at those schools, they have to walk for 10 to 15km just to write examinations yet the President said no place and no-one should be left behind. I wanted an explanation on what is happening," said Nyabani.

Nyabani queried government's protocols in registering examination centres.

"I want to find out why those schools cannot be registered as examination centres and get centre numbers."

In response, Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the government was committed to creating a conducive learning environment for all pupils.

"I would like to confirm that the Government is very much concerned about ensuring that every place has schools. Indeed, the Government said no-one and no place should be left behind.

"No place or child is more important. All of them should get access to education. He referred to several schools and I feel that is a specific question," Mutsvangwa said.

She challenged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to investigate why schools that have been operating for years have not been registered as examination centres.

"I believe the Ministry should look into that and find out the facts as to why such schools do not have centre numbers.

"There must be an investigation and I will request the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education to come to this august House and respond to that question raised by Hon. Nyabani."