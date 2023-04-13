Zimbabwe: Thieves in Court for Stealing Solar Lithium Batteries at Village Clinics

Four men have been arraigned before a local magistrate for theft of solar lithium batteries from two rural clinics, which have been left without power sources.

Forgive Mupanganyemba (36), Tapiwa Dumba (32), Samuel Makazhu (48) and Innocent Mushangwe (43) this Tuesday appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Langton Ndokera facing theft charges as defined in section 113 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

The quartet was remanded in custody to April 26 for routine remand.

State case, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, is that on March 29 this year, the four and two other accomplices still at large only identified as Tinashe and Moses, proceeded to Godzi Clinic, Kenzamba using a Toyota Wish.

While at the clinic premises, the gang broke the solar system control room using a metal rod and stole three 12 Volt lithium batteries valued at US$4 000.

It is further alleged accused persons connived to sell the stolen property and shared proceeds of crime.

Court also heard on April 6, 2023 the gang returned to Kenzamba but this time targeted another health facility, Obva Clinic, and used same modus operandi to gain entry into a secured solar room.

They allegedly disconnected a lithium battery thereby plunging the complex into darkness, prompting male nurse, Day Denya, to peep through the window where he spotted thieves carrying the battery into a getaway car.

He raised alarm and neighbours reacted quickly and apprehended the four suspected thieves, but two others fled. The stolen battery valued at US$1 000 was recovered.