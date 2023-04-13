Malawi: Parliament Passes New Malawi Defence Act

13 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Parliament has passed a Malawi Defence Force which creates four armies.

The Bill has repealed the Defence Force Act and replaced it with new legislation that reflects the changes in the functional operations and administration of the Defence Force over the years.

Among other things, the Bill provides for composition of the Defence Force as comprising the Army, the Maritime Force, the Air Force and the National Service, with the National Service serving as a reserve force for the Army, the Air Force and the Maritime Force.

It also proposes the establishment, composition, functions and conduct of business of the Defence Council which is mandated to formulate and monitor the implementation of the national defence policy.

The council would also oversee the deployment and operations of the Defence Force in accordance with the Constitution and the proposed legislation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.