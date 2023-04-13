South Africa: 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester, Partner Repatriated from Tanzania - South African News Briefs - April 13, 2023

'Facebook Rapist' Murderer Thabo Bester Repatriated After Prison Escape

Times Live reports that fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana have been brought back to South Africa from Tanzania, along with a Mozambican national. They were arrested en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border during Easter. Bester and Magudumana, who had been on the run since fleeing their luxury mansion in Hyde Park, arrived at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport on a chartered flight. Bester had been sentenced to life for rape and murder before staging his death in a fire in his cell.

Power Utility Eskom Implements Stage 6 Blackouts Until Further Notice

Eskom, the South African power utility, has announced that stage 6 load-shedding, the highest level so far of scheduled rolling blackouts, will continue until further notice, reports IOL. This is due to a breakdown of a generation unit at the Medupi power station. Eskom said the increase in demand after a long weekend and the reopening of schools had put additional strain on the system . Eskom will provide updates as significant changes occur.

Negotiator Sent to Mali to Secure Release of South African Hostage Held by Al-Qaeda

Five-and-a-half years ago, Gerco van Deventer, a South African paramedic, was captured by Al-Qaeda in Libya and later sold to captors in Mali, reports Times Live. Gift of the Givers, a South African humanitarian organization, is trying to negotiate his release. Negotiations were stalled due to Covid-19 but resumed after a French citizen held with Van Deventer was released. His family has struggled to raise ransom money, and the country does not pay ransom as official policy. Imtiaz Sooliman, head of Gift of the Givers, says negotiator Mohamed Yehia Dicko has landed in Mali "to pursue the case”.

