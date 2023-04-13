Kenya: 'We Shall Approach Bipartisan Talks With an Open Mind,' Says Madzayo.

Nairobi — Kilifi Senator, Stewart Madzayo has said that they will approach bipartisan issues with an open mind.

Speaking on Tuesday, Madzayo said that they are not going to threaten anyone stating that Kenya as a country is important than all of us.

"We are not threatening anyone, whatever we want we are laying them down, they are going to be discussed by the parties, we don't know what they are going to discuss, we don't know what they are going to agree, each party will follow its own instructions," Madzayo said.

The Kilifi county senator said that once the instructions have been given, the two parties on a bipartisan approach will sit down and try to negotiate and find ground expressing his positivity on the modality after they have discussed.

"In the first instance when they sit, they will agree on the modality, we believe and trust that it is going to work, I have confidence," Madzayo said.

In addition, Madzayo advised that we must do anything to ensure that there is peace in the country stating that that is the spirit they are approaching bipartisan.

"The idea of just thumbing that others are wrong and others are right, do not go back to the streets, that is not how we approach bipartisan," he added.

This news comes days after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition announced that it will embark on holding "a series of direct engagements with members of the public through town hall meetings and public barazas".

The Chairman of the Azimio Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya subsequently noted that the coalition's first town hall meeting will take place on April 13,2023 in Nairobi.

The people's baraza will thereafter follow at the Kamukunji grounds on April 16, 2023.

"The purpose of the town hall meetings and public barazas is to enable the party to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action following the suspension of protests," he said.

The former Kakamega Governor underscored that the coalition was ready to engage with their colleagues in Kenya Kwanza in resolving the issues raised key among them the high cost of living and the need for electoral reforms in the country.