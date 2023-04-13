Kenya: Govt to Double Security Personnel Deployed to Bandit-Prone Counties

Nairobi — The government is set to double security forces in bandit-prone areas beginning Saturday in a bid to scale up efforts to tame banditry in the North Rift.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Wednesday when he appeared before the National Assembly for question time that despite the challenges they continue to experience in the fight against banditry in the North Rift, significant stock recoveries have been made.

"The challenge is still there and it did not start last year but in 1997. We are doing everything possible to ensure it gets to a final end. We appeal for patience and we know we will get rounded once we are done," Kindiki told the House.

Despite the ongoing operation in the North Rift, some parts including Samburu, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, have continued to witness recurrent attacks.

On March 13, Kindiki ordered the immediate vacation of residents living in 27 gorges, escarpments, caves, ravines, hills, and forests as a security forces moved in to expel bandits.

Evacuation of civilians

Kindiki subsequently gave the residents in the affected areas from Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, West Pokot, and Turkana Counties 24 hours to immediately evacuate.

"I, therefore, declare these areas as scenes of crime, and we will treat any person found therein as a suspect of armed banditry, or as a suspect of aiding and abetting banditry, or as an accessory after the fact. Everyone must evacuate immediately," Kindiki ordered at the time.

The affected areas in Baringo included Korkoron Hills, Tandare Valley and Silale Gorges.

In Laikipia, Kindiki said disturbed areas included Mukogodo Forest, Kamwenje, Warero and Ndonyoriwo, Lekuruki Hills, Losos, and Kiape Caves, and Sieku Valley.

In Samburu, government listed Ltungai Conservancy, Longewan, Nasuur, Lochokia and Lekadaar Escarpments; Lolmolok Caves, Pura Valley, Malaso Escarpment and Suguta Valley.

The government also banned low-altitude aircrafts over the disturbed areas as it intensified a multi-agency operation including the military to crash banditry.

He freezing of flights over bandit-prone areas came amid reports that some powerful shadowy figures had been using choppers to ferry weapons and ammunition and in some instances fighters.