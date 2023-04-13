Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Douglas Kanja as Deputy Inspector General

12 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Douglas Kanja as Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of Kenya Police Service following the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) recommendation.

Kanja will be taking over from Edward Mbugua who retired as the DIG of the Kenya Police Service.

"Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service, with effect from the 12th April, 2023," the gazette notice read.

Kanja was the commandant, General Service Unit (GSU) from 2018 to date.

The list also had Gideon Nyale, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, and Ranson Loimodoni.

They were appointed as Commandant Kiganjo Police Traning Institute, Commandant, General Service Unit, and Director of Operations respectively.

Kanja will have the crucial for the command of the National Police Service. Article 245 of the Constitution provides for two positions of Inspector General to head the Kenya Police Service and the Administration Police Service respectively.

