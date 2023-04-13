Rwanda's Ishimwe Wins March ICC Player of the Month Award

Rwanda's female cricket star Henriette Ishimwe has won the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month award for March.

Ishimwe won the award beating Papua New Guinea duo of Ravina Oa and Sibona Jimmy who were two potential contenders for the prize.

The 19-year-old Rwandan cricket player was outstanding in the just-concluded NCF Invitational Women T20I tournament in Lagos where he propelled her country to finish runners-up after losing the final to Nigeria by 9 runs.

The teenage cricket sensation had 4/4 to reduce Ghana to just 41 in Rwanda's opening game and continued with a star output against Cameroon with a 33-ball 43. She followed it up with her maiden T20I five-wicket haul and her best bowling figures (5/6) in the shortest format.

Ishimwe, who is close to her 50th T20 Cricket Cup for Rwanda, said she was pleased with the award which she attributes to hard work.

"I am humbled and honoured to win this award for my performances in the last month," she said.

"I owe this award to the many people who have supported me throughout my journey in cricket. To my coaches, who have invested countless hours into my training and development, to my teammates, who have been my source of inspiration and motivation, and to my family and friends, who have always stood by me, and above all, the almighty God, who has made all this possible.

"I look forward to continuing to contribute to the world of cricket and win more matches for my country." Ishimwe added

Ishimwe is regarded as one of Africa's best female cricket stars of her generation. She has already had international exposure where she was among the two female cricketers from Africa chosen to take part in the 2022 FairBank International Tournament in Dubai.

She was also key as Rwanda reached the Super Six of the U19 Cricket Female World Cup in South Africa in January, 2023.