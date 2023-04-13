Africa: Energy Access Crucial for Continent's Economic Growth - Kagame

Access to electricity is crucial in the economic growth of African countries, President Paul Kagame said on Wednesday, April 12, in New York during the Columbia Global Energy Summit, organized by the Center on Global Energy Policy.

"It is very clear that for us to grow and realise middle-income or high-income status without electricity access is just not possible," President Kagame said.

In a conversation with Matt Harris, a founding partner of Global Infrastructure Partners, under the theme "Balancing Growth, Sustainability and Access to Power Africa," the president said that as the world talks about the transition to clean energy, Africa still needs to have sufficient energy access.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), some 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity, making it an obstacle to economic development.

"First, we need energy, and then from there we can talk about what type of energy. If we can have access to green energy, this would be the best. But how do you get there realistically?" he said.

Some of the countries do not have the sources of fossil fuel, which is a problem already.

"We have to be very careful in the planning with our partners. But all these, much as they are challenges, they are opportunities for investment. We have huge challenges and big opportunities," Kagame said.

Rwanda targets to have 100 per cent electricity coverage by 2024. As of 2022, at least 61 per cent of households had access to electricity.

Before the global crises affecting the world currently, Africa was struggling - and still making good progress, the President said.

"But now there is pressure on the side of energy and energy access, food, fuel and financing for every activity on the continent, just like in different parts of the world. But Africa is getting together through integration," he said, citing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Kagame stated that the African economies are recovering from the impact Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

About 44 per cent of Rwanda's energy sources are renewable.

He stated that Rwanda wants to keep increasing investments in renewable energy sources as it decreases carbon emissions from other types of sources.