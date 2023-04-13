Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - EAC Force Repulses Attack in Kibumba

12 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in eastern DR Congo on Wednesday, April 12, repulsed an attack within its area of operation by a group of armed men suspected to be members of a local armed group.

The armed men whose intent was likely to commit atrocities within Kibumba, in Nyiragongo territory, fired several rounds in the area prompting a quick reaction force to respond, successfully repulsing them and containing the situation, the regional force said in a statement.

"The troops have since enhanced patrols within the areas to deter any further threats, especially to the local population who have since been sensitized to continue with their normal activities," the EACRF said.

The regional force took control of Kibumba in December 2022, after the M23 rebels withdrew from the town in compliance with the Luanda agreement signed by regional leaders earlier in November.

However, on Wednesday morning, the M23 claimed that the Kinshasa government forces had sought to re-occupy Kibumba, in violation of the ceasefire. It said fighting was ongoing.

EACRF said it continues to protect the livelihood of citizens in areas they occupy and is urging the local population to return back to their homes.

On Monday, the M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka said the government coalition was taking advantage of the slow deployment of the regional force in areas vacated by the rebels and committed various abuses.

Kanyuka said the M23's "withdrawal is not the end but a step needed to create suitable conditions for political dialogue" with Kinshasa in order to "address the root causes of the conflict."

Eastern DR Congo has been volatile for nearly three decades and is home to more than 120 local and foreign armed groups.

