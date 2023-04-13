Africa CDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods Initiative in Partnership With Mastercard Foundation - Key Messages

12 April 2023
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

Key Messages

  • The Mastercard Foundation is deploying $1.5 billion in partnership with the Africa CDC to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Africa, hastening the economic recovery of the continent.
  • This bold, partnership is ensuring vaccine equity for Africa by purchasing of vaccines for more than 65 million people, supporting the delivery of vaccinations to millions more, and integrating into and supporting the delivery of routine immunization ensuring the strengthening of public health systems in Africa.
  • The Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative is assuring the long-term health security of the continent by developing the workforce for vaccine manufacturing in Africa and strengthening the Africa CDC.
  • This partnership is an enabler of and a contributor to the Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy, which seeks to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

