Rwanda: Ibuka Concerned About Early Release of Genocide Perpetrators

Ibuka Rwanda, the umbrella association of Genocide survivors, has expressed concerns about the early release of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, as well as the prolonged delays in some of the trials.

The concern was raised by Philbert Gakwenzire, President of Ibuka during the commemoration of over 105,000 victims who were killed in the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, at Nyanza, Kicukiro.

Gakwenzire cited the case of Stanislas Mbanenande, who was convicted of genocide against the Tutsis and sentenced to life imprisonment in Sweden, but is eligible for parole in five years.

Mbanenande was involved in the killing of thousands of people in the then Kibuye Prefecture, western Rwanda, between April and June 1994.

Furthermore, he highlighted the ongoing concerns of survivors regarding the protracted trial of Felicien Kabuga who was arrested three years ago and his trial is yet to be concluded. This delay has been attributed to various reasons which include poor health, something that has resulted in frustration among survivors.

Gakwenzire also urged people to provide any information they have about Genocide fugitives, emphasizing the importance of holding them accountable for their actions.