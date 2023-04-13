Uganda: Judiciary Explains Need for Armored Cars for Judges

The Judiciary Permanent Secretary , Pius Bigirimana has explained circumstances under which they have mooted a plan to have at least five armored vehicles for selected judges.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Bigirimana said due to an assessment by security, they were moved to have some judges' vehicles get armored.

"As you may recall recently, the Principal Judge was attacked on Kampala-Masaka highway and there have ben threats on other principals. It is not for all judicial officers but some. We have a demand for armoring five vehicles and it is being done because of the security assessment which was made by security agencies," Bigirimana said.

The Judiciary recently sought approval of a shs1.6 billion budget by parliament to cater for armored vehicles for judges.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bigirimana explained that the money is not to cater for buying armored vehicles but rather to armor the existing ones.

He noted that they will be looking at modifying five vehicles to make them armored.

"You may recall that people like Joan Kagezi who played sensitive roles, an attempt on the Principal Judge and many other principals who have been threatened? Government therefore found it important to see how these people can be secured in the case of these threats. We are however not going to buy armored vehicles," Bigirimana said.

Asked about the specific judges to get armored cars and the criteria to be used, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary said those details are security matters that cannot be publicly divulged.

"For security reasons, I can't tell you," Bigirimana said.

Security threat

Following the November, 2021 twin blasts at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, security has warned of an increased threat, especially caused by ADF terrorist group.

In April last year, the Principal Judge Dr. Flavia Zeija was attacked by unknown assailants who planted an improvised explosive device along Kampala -Masaka highway.

He was however not injured but only his lead car was affected.

Since then, the security for judicial officers has been heightened.

The latest move by the Judiciary is meant to further heighten security for judicial officers.

President Museveni last year spoke about the closing off of roads as he moves around the city, noting that it is a security measure.

"When I am moving around sometimes they stop vehicles which is something I wouldn't like but because we still have these types of elements(ADF), security takes precautions which sometimes inconvenience the public," Museveni said in December last year.

"...but we are really weeding out especially ADF in Congo and we shall get rid of those inconveniences after we have thoroughly uprooted ADF."

Uganda has deployed troops to eastern DRC in a joint operation with the Congolese government forces, FADRC to fight the ADF who are accused of masterminding terror attacks inside Uganda.

The terrorist group has been pounded in the operations to ensure the fighters run in disarray .

According to the Ugandan army, ADF fighters are now moving in small groups for fear of attacks .