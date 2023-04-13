Mozambique: Gaza to Vaccinate Over 500,000 Cattle Against Anthrax

The agricultural authorities in the southern province of Gaza intend to vaccinate over 500,000 head of cattle against anthrax between April and July.

To achieve the goal, according to Sergio Maneno, head of the livestock department at the Gaza provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries, the sector foresees an investment of about 1.5 million meticais (US$23,500). "The amount will be used to acquire fridges and fuel to keep the vaccines, payment of technicians, as well as other expenditures", Maneno said, adding that "the team is ready to carry out the work and we hope that, by 13 April, the campaign may start in all districts".

The authorities have already made available 543.852 doses of vaccine, corresponding to the same number of cattle to be covered by the campaign. "We have enough vaccines to start the vaccination", Maneno said, cited in the Beira daily "Diario de Moçambique" on 30 March, calling on livestock farmers to take their cattle to the vaccination posts to contribute positively to public health.