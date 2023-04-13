Tunisia: In Tunisia, Police Destroy Migrant Camp Facing the UN Building

Pixabay
Tunisian flag
12 April 2023
Radio France Internationale
By Melissa Chemam With RFI

Police in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, have forcefully removed a group homeless sub-Saharan Africans had been camping outside of the UN buildings of the International Organisation for Migration (OIM) and the UN Refugee Agency (HCR) for several weeks.

Teargas was reportedly fired on Tuesday and batons used to remove people.

The group included people from Niger, Sudan, Guinea and Ivory Coast.

One of the migrants told an RFI correspondent: "I tried to film some videos, but I couldn't do much. There was a lot of gas. It was hard. The Sudanese were throwing stones. The policemen were just shooting gas."

Other journalists have been tweeting from the scene of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) office, some saying that a camp where migrants had gathered had been completely destroyed.

Police have fired tear gas, beaten and arrested many migrants and refugees in the past hour. Tensions have been rising as they have struggled to communicate with @UNHCR, from their side they say UNHCR has been unresponsive, UNHCR says contrary.-- Elizia Volkmann (@EliziaVolkmann) April 11, 2023

Freelance reporter Elizia Volkmann tweeted: "Police have fired tear gas, beaten and arrested many migrants and refugees in the past hour. Tensions have been rising as they have struggled to communicate with @UNHCR, from their side they say UNHCR has been unresponsive, UNHCR says the contrary."

Another freelance journalist, Simon Cordall, tweeted: "Devastation here. The camp's destroyed, with people's goods being taken away as rubbish."

Devastation here. The camp's destroyed, with people's goods being taken away as rubbish.#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/xgfZhR5CA5-- Simon S. Cordall (@IgnitionUK) April 11, 2023

Most of these African migrants have been waiting for repatriation after the Tunisian President Kais Saied claimed they were trying to damage the country, unleashing a wave of violence against them.

He said that the migrants were part of a conspiracy to change the demographic composition of the North African country, which is predominantly an Arab-Muslim culture.

Saied later denied inciting hatred.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.