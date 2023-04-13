Kenya: Lands PS Korir Defends Transfer of Registrars, Says Won't Bow to Pressure From Cartels

editorial

Nairobi — Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir has defended the decision to reshuffle officials at the ministry, including Registrars saying it is part of a government policy.

The former Lang'ata Member of Parliament popularly known as Generali Korir who spoke during an interview on Capital In The Morning Show at Capital FM on Thursday said every civil servant must be prepared to work in any part of the country.

Some officials recently tried to resist the transfers, with some going as far as seeking court injunctions.

"Transfers are mandatory for any civil servant so when you see people going that far to block their transfers, it tells you that there is something there and that's how cartels work," he told show host Fareed Khimani.

The PS said he stood his ground with Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru and will not change their decision simply because staff are asking politicians and law firms to intervene for them.

"It is unfortunate that some of the Registrars and other officers don't want to move to their new stations and so they mobilize for support and you start hearing that ooh that person was so good he should not move and such like stories," he said of the calls from external forces which he resisted,

The PS who is a former MP for Lang'ata said no one is immune from transfers.

"Even myself if I am rotated today and sent to another ministry I will not complain. I will report immediately."

He said transfers are key to the improvement of service delivery "because when some people become too cozy in a station, there is laxity that eventually compromises work."

Under the Public service code, civil servants are transferred or rotated after serving in a particular station for at least 5 years.

Korir said some of the changes effected at the ministry recently include reshuffling security officials through the Interior Ministry.

This follows a fire incident at the Nyando lands registry that prompted the PS to write to his Interior counterpart Raymond Omollo to categorize Registries as vital government installations.