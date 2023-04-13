Mauritius: Launch of Digitalised X-Ray Services At Victoria Hospital

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Jagutpal, proceeded with the launch of a digitalised system for X-Ray services, this afternoon, at the Victoria Hospital in Candos. A booklet was also launched to mark the 100 years celebration of Victoria Hospital.

The Ambassador of Japan in Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi and other personalities were also present at the ceremony.

In his address, Minister Jagutpal stated that the Government of Japan has donated an X-Ray machine and other medical equipment to the tune of Rs 115 million under the Economic and Social Development Programme in the context of measures to fight COVID-19.

He further announced that the Government of Japan has agreed to extend a grant of Rs 175 million under the programme, for the procurement of additional medical equipment including operating tables, MRI, lithotripsy machines, urology tower, anaesthetic machine, cardiac monitors, and echocardiography machines.

Dr Jagutpal expressed his deepest gratitude to the Government of Japan for its continuous support in improving the health sector of the country. The digilalisation of the health sector, he pointed out, is in line with the ministry's e-Health project to respond to emerging challenges and cater to the needs of population in the most efficient manner.

Speaking on Victoria Hospital, he highlighted that it has played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic. He further underpinned that the hospital remains a pioneer in advanced medical technologies. It has recently been equipped with a Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with high-tech incubators as well as a new Spine Unit which provides for a modern infrastructure and clinical expertise to treat patients with complex spinal problems, he added.

Minister Jagutpal lauded the personnel of the Victoria hospital for the round-the- clock service, their dedication and resilience throughout the years and is hopeful that the Hospital becomes a flagship in the field of health services in the region.

For his part Ambassador Kawaguchi, underlined that the X-Ray machine will help to further strengthen the health care services in the country adding that both countries will have several opportunities to further collaborate in the health sector as well as other sectors to accelerate development. He also dwelt on the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries and reiterated the support of Japan to Mauritius in future.