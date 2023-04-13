Egypt: Ashour, UFE President Discuss Enhancing Joint Cooperation

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour received on Wednesday 12/4/2023 President of the Université Française d'Égypte (UFE) Denis Darby to follow up on the latest developments of the new French University project in Egypt.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ashour stressed his full readiness to provide all means of cooperation and assistance to the university, within the framework of supporting and strengthening relations between Egypt and France in the educational and research fields.