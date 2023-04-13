Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives UAE President

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Wednesday 12/4/2023, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Cairo international airport upon his arrival in an official visit.4

An official reception ceremony was held for the UAE President, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, as national anthems of the two countries were played.

The UAE leader was accorded a red carpet reception.

President El-Sisi and his UAE guest inspected the Guard of Honor and the national anthems of the two countries were played.

During his meeting with UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan at Al Ittihadiya Palace, President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's appreciation of its close historical ties with the UAE.

For his part, the UAE President stressed his country's keenness on boosting distinguished ties binding Egypt and the UAE.

The two presidents, meanwhile, discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties in the various spheres as well as the latest regional developments.

They further exchanged viewpoints toward the most prominent files on the regional and international arenas.

An agreement was reached to continue exerting joint efforts to enhance cooperation, coordination and solidarity among the Arab countries in a bid to confront increasing challenges at all levels.