Kenya: Build Public Trust for Effective Policing - CJ Koome to DIG Kanja

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the newly appointed Kenya Police Deputy Inspector General Douglous Kanja to work towards fostering good relations with the public for effective policing.

Speaking during Kanja's swearing in ceremony on Thursday, Koome noted a positive relationship with the public will improve police and community collaboration in preventing crime and preserving social order.

"I also urge you to foster close working relations and trust between the police and the people and communities that the Police serve," she said.

"This is necessary given the reality that policing becomes effective when the public and communities cooperate with police in the fight against crime and maintenance of social order."

CJ Koome emphasized the need for the National Police Service to carry out its responsibility within the parameters of democratic policing as envisioned by the Constitution (2010). She said the police must be accountable to the Kenyan people.

"One of the mandates of the Kenya Police Service is to ensure the safety and security of the Kenyan people and their properties," she said.

"I am confident that in the performance of your duties you will observe the Rule of Law functioning within the dictates of the Constitution."

Kanja swearing in came a day after President William Ruto announced his appointment following interviews conducted by the National Police Service Commission.

He takes over from Edward Mbugua who retired from the service in March.

Kanja was the commandant, General Service Unit (GSU) since 2018.

Article 245 of the Constitution provides for two positions of Inspector General to head the Kenya Police Service and the Administration Police Service respectively.