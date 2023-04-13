Kenya: Build Public Trust for Effective Policing - CJ Koome to DIG Kanja

13 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the newly appointed Kenya Police Deputy Inspector General Douglous Kanja to work towards fostering good relations with the public for effective policing.

Speaking during Kanja's swearing in ceremony on Thursday, Koome noted a positive relationship with the public will improve police and community collaboration in preventing crime and preserving social order.

"I also urge you to foster close working relations and trust between the police and the people and communities that the Police serve," she said.

"This is necessary given the reality that policing becomes effective when the public and communities cooperate with police in the fight against crime and maintenance of social order."

CJ Koome emphasized the need for the National Police Service to carry out its responsibility within the parameters of democratic policing as envisioned by the Constitution (2010). She said the police must be accountable to the Kenyan people.

"One of the mandates of the Kenya Police Service is to ensure the safety and security of the Kenyan people and their properties," she said.

"I am confident that in the performance of your duties you will observe the Rule of Law functioning within the dictates of the Constitution."

Kanja swearing in came a day after President William Ruto announced his appointment following interviews conducted by the National Police Service Commission.

He takes over from Edward Mbugua who retired from the service in March.

Kanja was the commandant, General Service Unit (GSU) since 2018.

Article 245 of the Constitution provides for two positions of Inspector General to head the Kenya Police Service and the Administration Police Service respectively.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.