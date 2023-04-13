Mozambique: Machel Urges Society to 'Dismantle Fear'

12 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's former first lady, Graca Machel, on Tuesday urged society to "free itself from fear'.

Machel, who now heads a leading civil society organization, the Community Development Foundation (FDC), was speaking at a debate in Maputo on the role of the Ombudsman's office, in the construction of the democratic rule of law.

She warned that only the unity of the people could free civic space, in a situation when complaints against limitations on freedom are multiplying.

Machel recalled that President Filipe Nyusi, when he had taken office in 2015, declared "my boss is the people'.

"We have to remind those who are now oppressing the people that we are their bosses', she said. "This should be done in an orderly and organized way that is respectful for institutions, but we have to dismantle fear in this country'.

She was responding to a question about the police attacks on 18 March against peaceful demonstrators who were attempting to pay tribute to rap artist Azagaia, who had died a few days earlier.

Machel declared that the responsibility for blocking limitations on the exercise of citizenship lies with the people themselves, who should come together in movements to demand that repression does not become ever more frequent in Mozambique.

"It is those who oppress the people who should be afraid of us', she said, adding "it is not all members of the police force who oppress the people'.

Ombudsman Isaque Chande declared "We must listen to citizens. We must not abandon hope. Despite all the difficulties, the country is advancing'.

"We must build a state that serves the citizens', he said.

