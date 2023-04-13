Kenya: Azimio to Hold First Town Hall Meeting Ahead of IEBC Bi-Partisan Talks

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya supporters will Thursday converge in Ufungamano House for the first town hall meeting by the opposition coalition.

The Raila Odinga-led Coalition has listed rejecting the William Ruto-controlled Parliament in the four point agenda casting doubt on bi-partisan talks.

Both Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have formed a 7 member team to represent them in the bi-partisan talks to engage on the reconstitution of poll body

(IEBC).

In the notice posted on Odinga's Twitter account the meeting has also outlined charting a path for Kenya's salvation and engaging all Kenyans in making the nation great.

"Tomorrow starting at 9am we shall be at Ufungamano Hall for a multi-sectoral leaders meeting hosted by civil society to discuss important issues affecting our nation,"Odinga tweeted.

Those invited to engage in the town hall meeting include trade unions, farmers' associations, small businesses ,civil society organisations ,veterans, human rights activists, intellectuals and faith-based organisations.

In a statement, Azimio Executive Council chair Wycliffe Oparanya said the purpose of the town hall meetings and public barazas is to create a public forum to explain to the public the next course of action following the suspension of protests.

The former Kakamega Governor underscored that the coalition was ready to engage with their colleagues in Kenya Kwanza in resolving the issues raised key among them the high cost of living and the need for electoral reforms in the country.

"Azimio remains committed to the spirit of the Easter deal that saw the two parties commit to dialogue and call on Kenya Kwanza to come to the table with clean hands, unclenched fists, and a commitment to an honest and transparent process," he said.

He further announced that the coalition had appointed Rarieda MP Paul Otiende Amolo to serve as Chairman of the seven-member committee from the Azimio side.

President Ruto on April 2, 2023, urged Odinga to call off his anti-government protests and suggested the creation of a bipartisan parliamentary committee to work through concerns over the electoral process.

Odinga consequently later suspended his protest drive and committed to engaging with President Ruto through the bipartisan approach via Parliament.

He, however, warned that the coalition would resort to the protest if the process fails to bear any fruit.

"Should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Hon (Honourable) Ruto to our counter-offer, we resolve to resume our demonstrations after one week," he said.