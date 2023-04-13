South Africa: Deputy Ministers Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Buti Manamela Lead Sexual Reproductive Health Campaign and March Against Illegal and Unsafe Abortions, 14 APR

press release

Health and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Ministers to lead Sexual Reproductive Health Campaign and a march against illegal and unsafe abortions

The Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo together with the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will on Friday 14 April 2023, lead the Sexual Reproductive Health Campaign activities in Kimberly to raise awareness about the importance of accessing reproductive health services to prevent both unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

This annual health campaign is also aimed at addressing various health challenges experienced by adolescent girls and young women and their male counterparts with regards to access to sexual reproduction health services, including family planning services at health facilities across the country, to enable the government to make interventions accordingly.

The Deputy Ministers will be joined by the Northern Cape MEC for Health, Mr Maruping Lekwene, World Health Organization Country Director Dr Owen Kaluwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Higher Health South Africa, Prof Ramneek Ahluwalia, as well as local government leaders from Sol Plaatjie Municipality.

The day will commence with a march to raise awareness about the dangers associated with illegal and unsafe abortions, followed by physical activities to promote healthy lifestyle to prevent and manage the non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several cancers.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 April 2022

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sol Plaatje University, South Campus, Kimberley, Northern Cape

For RSVP, please contact Mr Tlou Tlhako: Mobile: 071 382 7425