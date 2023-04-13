Africa: CAF General Secretary and Democratic Republic of Congo Sports Minister Discussed Revival and Development of Congolese Football On Tuesday in Cairo

12 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba welcomed the new Sports Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. François Kabulo Mwana Kabulo, who was on a working visit at CAF Headquarters.

DR Congo Sports Minister was accompanied by Mr. Guy Kabeya Muana Kalala and Mr. Dieudonne Sambi Nsele Lutu, both FIFA/CAF delegates at FECOFA.

The meeting discussed a number of matters in relation to the development of football in Congo DR.

Mosengo-Omba and Minister Kabulo also discussed the following issues:

Infrastructure challenges and compliance of football matches in Congo DR. Special focus was on the reopening of Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa and Frederic Kibasa Maliba Stadium in Lubumbashi.

Sending a team of experts from CAF to assess and give input on compliance and the implementation of the principles of good governance at FECOFA in accordance with the directives of CAF and FIFA, including the regular election of the new Executive Committee

The resumption of state support for the Congolese League.

The training of coaches, notably through the CAF Coaches Convention presented at this meeting;

The training of referees;

The development of women's and youth football

The project of possible co-hosting in DRC and Congo Brazzaville of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

Minister Francois Kabulo Mwana Kabulo thanked CAF for an opportunity to meet and underscored the need for good governance in advancing Congolese football.

Mosengo-Omba sad "In Africa, the first partner in the development of football is the government. CAF intends to be proactive in the relations with the African governments in the interest of football on the continent. "

