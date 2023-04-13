Tanzania: Mwinyi Envisions Major Criminal Justice Reforms

13 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf, Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has expressed high expectations that recommendations to be made by the Presidential Commission on the improvement of criminal justice will propel major reforms.

He said that the commission's report will help to improve different areas in the criminal justice system, insisting that both the governments of Zanzibar and the Union are eagerly waiting for the report for swift implementation.

He said this when he met with members of the commission led by its Chairperson Retired Chief Justice Mohammed Othman Chande at the Zanzibar State House, Mnazi Mmoja.

"The report from the stakeholders will give light to both governments on improving the criminal justice systems and institutions related to these issues, so that justice is seen to be done effectively," Dr Mwinyi said.

President Mwinyi said it is his expectation that after the completion of the entire task given to the commission to collect views and listen to various institutions, including private and government organizations, national leaders, citizens and other stakeholders, reforms will be made.

In addition, he expressed high expectations that recommendations to be made in the commission's report will help to improve different areas in the criminal justice system.

"We want to get suggestions that will lead to the improvement of justice in the country," Dr Mwinyi said. He commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for forming the commission.

The Chairman of the Commission, retired Chief Justice Chande said they expect to have a four-day working visit in the islands of Unguja and Pemba where they will talk to various stakeholders.

"We will meet institutions that deal with criminal justice including the Police, Prisons, anti-drugs Authority, anti-corruption Authority (ZAECA), Immigration, Judiciary, DPP (Director of Public Prosecution) and other institutions.

"We will also have an audience with ordinary citizens and civil servants for them to give their views.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi has sent a message of comfort to families whose houses and properties were destroyed by strong winds in Unguja North.

According to the Zanzibar Disaster Management Commission, a total of 124 houses, two big trees and plantations were affected by the strong winds that occurred on April 1st and 7th this year in six local administrative areas (Shehia) in Unguja North.

Comforting message from Dr Mwinyi was delivered to the victims by the Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

"The president calls for patience during this difficult period and that the government will help you re-settle," he said.

Mr Abdulla explained that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar was working with various stakeholders and will ensure that the people re-settle in their original homes within a short period of time.

He thanked well-wisher in the areas for providing shelter to the victims including providing food while the government conducts initial assessment of the disaster.

The Regional Commissioner (RC) for Unguja North Region, Mr Ayoub Muhamed Mahmoud explained that the big winds are linked to climate change and explained that it is important for citizens to follow the advice given by experts during the construction of their homes.

The RC commended the President of Zanzibar and the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council for his quick response, which has helped people settle and to continue with their normal business.

During the visit, the Second Vice President handed over some construction materials for the restoration of the affected mosque in Kigongoni area (Shehia).

